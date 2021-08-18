Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Emma Watson recommends these 5 feminist books

By Arjun Sethi
Emma Watson started her own online feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf

Emma Watson is an avid reader. So much so that she not only hides books all over London for commuters to discover, but has also launched her own feminist online book club “Our Shared Shelf” to promote women writers from around the world. We take a look at the thought-provoking books the actress, who featured on the cover of UK VOGUE in December, posted on her Instagram account #oursharedshelf recommends.

Emma Watson recommends these feminist books in her online book club “Our Shared Shelf”:

“The Wolf Woman: The Power of the Female Primal Instincts” by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

The book may have been published in 1992, but Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ “Die Wolfsfrau” continued to affect women decades later. The book focuses on the female psyche and challenges the notion that women’s emotions are trivial. Instead, it presents a positive image of the “wild woman” in all her glory.




Buy here: “Die Wolfsfrau” by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, 12.99 euros, on Amazon.de

“The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler

In short, “The Vagina Monologues” is a celebration of female sexuality (and the once seldom addressed female genitals). Funny, warm-hearted and open, it explores and questions the way women see their bodies. In addition to being performed in cities around the world, Eve Ensler’s book has evolved into the V-Day movement, which aims to end violence against women and girls.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
