Emily Blunt Still Hopes for Edge of Tomorrow 2

Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow (2014) © Warner Bros. Pictures

Source: Indiewire

The next three films that we star Tom Cruise in the cinema (if it still exists) will be sequels to its greatest hits. Next year he’ll be back in two of his star roles – first as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick in the summer, then as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7 in the autumn. In the following year it will continue directly Mission: Impossible 8. Top gun is by the way after Jack Reacher: No turning back only the second sequel to one of his films outside of the Mission: Impossible-Be row.

But a sequel with Cruise that I would love to see would be the sequel to his time warp sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow. When the film was released in 2014, it was not a high-flyer at the box office despite very positive reviews, also because the film had a very high budget. But at the latest in the home theater, many discovered the strip and were consistently enthusiastic about how he came up with the idea … and the marmot greets you every day mixed with opulent alien action. Not to be forgotten is of course Emily Bluntwho stole the show as the Angel of Verdun aka “Full Metal Bitch” Cruise.

Because of this late success, talks about a sequel have been going on for years, but because the first film wasn’t a huge hit either, the sequel doesn’t seem to have a very high priority. Nonetheless, the original director Doug Liman is not giving up and only assured me last February that the script for the sequel would be worked on.

Not only Cruise should return in it, but also Blunt. She assured in an interview that she still has a great desire for a second part: (from English)









I think there is an idea that he (Doug Liman) says is great. And he said that this guy came and cracked it. How it all comes together right so that we can do it I don’t know. I hope it works. I absolutely loved making the first film. He broke my body, but I’d be willing to do it all over again with the guys I love. We will see. […] Tom and I will be 70 before we shoot the next one. It will look a little strange. We have to do one with a flash forward. We’re doing one on The Irishman, it’s going to be the Irishman version of Edge of Tomorrow. Who knows, I hope I’ll talk to Doug about it.

Unfortunately, Bill Paxton, who made a memorable appearance in the first film, won’t be one of those guys anymore. The actor died in 2017.

By the way, “that guy” Blunt is talking about is Matthew Robinson (Lying makes you inventive), who approached the studio last year with his idea for a sequel and has since been working on the script after Jez Butterworth, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse had tried unsuccessfully before him. Doug Liman described the approach of the second part, which is the working title Live Die Repeat and Repeat carries, as a sequel and prequel at the same time, which will certainly make sense in the world of time warps.

Apparently stood Edge of Tomorrow 2 already once shortly before the start of shooting, but failed due to Blunt’s availability, as she explained:

You asked me about Mary Poppins two months before filming began. Tom said: “Can you do this this fall?” and I was like, “No, I can’t, I’ll play Mary Poppins for a year, dude! I can’t do Edge of Tomorrow.”

Too bad. Unfortunately, it is also not foreseeable that the film will be shot anytime soon. First, Tom Cruise will work with Doug Liman on a completely different, highly ambitious project, for which they will fly into space together next fall.