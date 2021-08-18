Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeNewsEl Salvador's "Bitcoin Law" Risk To Local Insurers By CoinTelegraph
News

El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Law” Risk To Local Insurers By CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
0
69





Fitch Ratings warns: El Salvadors

The rating agency Fitch Ratings has now also warned El Salvador against the introduction of (BTC) as legal tender and has expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could pose systemic risks for the country.

Pointing out the lack of clarity regarding the implementation of Bitcoin in the mass markets, Fitch Ratings warned of the inherent volatility and operational risks to citizens dealing with the crypto ecosystem. The agency also noted El Salvador’s current exposure to poor credit securities, stating that “additional holdings of high-risk assets will only increase that risk.”

At the beginning of June, the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly passed the controversial “Bitcoin Law” by President Nayib Bukele, paving the way for BTC to be recognized as legal tender alongside the US dollar from September 7, 2021. This means that all Salvadoran companies will become Bitcoin for goods or accept services.

Read on on Cointelegraph




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleMegan Fox shows us how we wear cardigans in spring
Next articleThese highlights belong on your watchlist
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv