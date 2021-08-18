Dolly Parton understands how Britney Spears feels

07/30/2021 9:00 p.m.

Living legend Dolly Parton supports Brintey Spears because she knows what it means to go to court for your own freedom.

Britney Spears (38) can look forward to another prominent supporter in her fight against guardianship. Nobody other than the American country legend Dolly Parton (75) now spoke out in favor of the pop princess.

The 75-year-old singer also said she knows exactly how Britney is feeling because she has experienced something very similar in the past.

“A wonderful artist”

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (July 29th), Dolly Parton spoke about Britney Spears’ ongoing battle for guardianship and the #FreeBritney movement.

Parton initially emphasized that she generally tried to stay out of other people’s affairs, but then added, “I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she is a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best. “

I used to go to court myself

In the conversation the musician remembered her own past. She said, “I understand all of these crazy things. I’ve been through a lot of it myself when I had a major legal battle with Porter Wagoner in my early days and tried to set up my own business. So I understand where she is from and how she feels. So I hope that everything turns out the way it should. “









Who is Porter Wagoner?

Porter Wagoner is a country star from the 1960s. He hosted the popular “Porter Wagoner Show”. In 1967, the then unknown Dolly Parton joined the show. The duo immediately enjoyed great popularity.

After years of working together, Parton, who wrote many of their common hits, wanted to break away from Wagoner. For her independence she even had to go to court in the mid-1970s.

Dolly Parton back on “Grace and Frankie”

Dolly Parton also confirmed her appearance in the final season of the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” in the interview. During the filming, she will again be in front of her former “9 to 5” colleagues Jane Fonda (83) and Lily Tomlin (81) in front of the camera. She said:

“This is their final season, so we’re just figuring out how they want to use me. But I will definitely be there this year. “