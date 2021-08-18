Dogecoin Foundation reinvents itself – with Vitalik Buterin

The Dogecoin Foundation is taking a big step and is reinventing itself, so to speak. Also on board: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

The Dogecoin Foundation announces its start-up. From now on she would like to concentrate more on supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem and the community as well as the development of the Dogecoin blockchain. The foundation, which was first established in 2014, can count on the support of the Ethereum mastermind Vitalik Buterin. The team says it has thought about the status and importance of Dogecoin, which is gradually growing out of the shoes of a pure fun coin. For them it is primarily “a technical project” and a “movement for the good in the world”. These goals are summarized in four statements that together make up the Dogecoin Manifesto. Two of them are technically oriented and two colored with social motifs.





One of the most important principles of the manifesto is that we place cooperation and trust above competition and exclusivity. With that in mind, we have formed a small but extremely clever and amazing group of consultants with experience in a number of areas who will be allies and advocates for Dogecoin as we seek to advance and develop the ecosystem,

so the announcement.









Vitalik Buterin as advisor to the Dogecoin board

Vitalik Buterin is now part of the four-person advisory team on the board of the newly established Dogecoin Foundation. This team is designed to provide important insights into specific strategic areas. Shibetoshi Nakamoto also belongs to this illustrious group. A representative of Elon Musk is also there. This is not necessarily surprising given the Tesla boss’s previous activities regarding Dogecoin. Most recently, Musk had called for a drastic reduction in transaction fees in the Dogecoin network.

The iconic Shiba Inu dog from Dogecoin will soon also be featured on the jerseys of the English Premiere League club Watford FC. As reported by San Francisco-based sports website The Athletic, the Foundation’s partnership is worth about $ 967,000. So far, advertising for Bitcoin has been seen on the jersey.

The deal with Dogecoin is done in collaboration with the crypto casino and sports betting platform Stake.com. It announced in July that it had entered into a multi-year partnership with the team that is paid for in cryptocurrency. Sponsorship with cryptocurrencies is slowly becoming more and more popular in the world of sports. Last week, the traditional Italian club AC Milan announced a partnership with BitMEX, with the digital platform becoming the official cryptocurrency trading partner of AC Milan.



