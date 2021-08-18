Disney’s “Cruella” relies on Emma Stone as the villain

The story of “101 Dalmatians” is one of the most popular Disney classics. Now there is a reunion – with the real version “Cruella” and fantastic costumes.

A.us from the film “101 Dalmatians” Cruella de Vil is known as a villain. Now “Cruella” will tell how the young fashion designer Estella became an evil fur hunter in London in the 1970s. She is played by none other than Emma Stone, who received an Oscar in 2017 for her portrayal in “La La Land”.

The film not only brings with it a list of renowned actors, but is also a declaration of love for fashion. British costume designer Jenny Beavan is a two-time Oscar winner in the “Best Costume Design” category with her creations in “Room with a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”. For the new Disney flick, she designed a total of 47 costumes for the role of Cruella and 33 costumes for her rival, the Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson. “Jenny had to create a language and grammar for these two characters, not just what each of them wore, but the actual clothing lines they each created, and that’s unique and fascinating and extremely creative,” says Marc Platt, one the producer, on working with Jenny Beavan.

She drew inspiration from designers and personalities such as the British Vivienne Westwood and the German singer Nina Hagen, who provided impulses for the role of Estella through her punk looks. For the baroness, whose costumes are characterized by geometric shapes, the costume designer named Dior and Balenciaga as sources of inspiration in a press conference. Large pieces of jewelry support the strong charisma of the baroness. “Fashion is a big figure in this movie, and it rocks. People will watch the movie just for the clothes! ”Says producer Kristin Burr.

Beavan stuck to a fixed color scheme for Cruella: black, white, gray and the characteristic red. The outfits of Baroness von Hellman, on the other hand, were kept in shades of brown and gold. “I was there in the 1970s. I remember it well, ”says Beaven – although she wasn’t a punk. She rebelled in fashion in the 1960s when she wore black tights with brown shoes.

If possible, the German theatrical release is planned for May 27, 2021. From May 28, 2021, the film will also be available on Disney + with VIP access.

