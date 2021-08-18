Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Corona pandemic: Ariana Grande insults TikTok stars

By Arjun Sethi
Parties despite Corona? Ariana Grande is mad

Although the corona pandemic is particularly raging in the US, many US stars are not sticking to the rules. For example, Kendall Jenner annoyed her fans because, despite Corona, she threw a Halloween party. Her older sister Kim Kardashian received a shit storm over her birthday party. Ariana Grande said in an interview in the “Zach Sang Show” also talked about how they get mad when people are still partying. However, their anger is not directed against the Kardashians – but against the TikTok stars.

Ariana Grande criticizes the TikTok stars’ restaurant visits

The current reason for the discussion was Halloween. Ari told in the “Zach Sang Show”that she spent Halloween at home and unfortunately couldn’t celebrate one of her favorite holidays. She is all the more angry when other people don’t stay at home. “Couldn’t we have stayed home for a few more weeks?”, asked Ariana Grande. “As in all the other countries that are better off now than we are. Do we really all have to go to Saddle Ranch so urgently instead of waiting for the deadly pandemic to pass?” with Saddle Ranch says the 27-year-old, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles where Addison Rae, Bryce Hall, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and Co. are often spotted. The whole TikTok clique even. So it’s no wonder that it is suspected that Ari would attack the video stars with her testimony. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, who show their TikTok love with couple pics, are said to have been to the restaurant on Halloween. After all, TikTok star Noah Beck seems to be acting in an exemplary manner and is fighting against Corona by donating masks.

Follow us on Spotify for nice music:

By the way, if you want to support Ariana Grande or the TikTok stars, you can vote for them in the BRAVO Otto election!

