Cardi B happy: Here her second baby is kicking in her stomach!

Cardi B (28) is eagerly awaiting! At the end of June, the rapper announced the sweet news that she and her husband Offset (29) are going to be parents for the second time. Your daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (2) will soon have a sibling! At the BET Awards, fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the musician’s round belly. Now granted Cardi their community, however, even more intimate insights: It showed how active the baby is already.

On their Instagram-Account, the 28-year-old posted a video in which she filmed her naked baby ball very excitedly. You can clearly see how the scion is kicking. “Oh my gosh”, raved Cardi and didn’t even seem to be able to believe that she not only feels the kicks of her child – but can also see them. However, she did not reveal which week of pregnancy the musician is currently in. Given the size of her tummy, it shouldn’t be too long before she can welcome her baby into the world.

That the “WAP” interpreter is really happy about her second pregnancy, she had already made it clear on the Internet at the end of June: Under a romantic snapshot she and her lover Offset shows, she wrote: “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God gave our families a little blessing.”









advertisement

Cardi B in June 2021

advertisement

Cardi B, 2021 at the BET Awards

advertisement

Cardi B and Offset in January 2020 in California

24 Yes totally! I really like them. 13 So-so. I liked the photos of her tummy better!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz