Cardano Raises 10% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.149902 on Wednesday at 12:26 AM (10:26 PM GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 10.30%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 18th.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.520001B billion, or 3.58% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.878680 on the lower side and $ 2.161135 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value rose 19.22%. Cardano’s average trading volume for the last 24 hours of trading was $ 4.844985B or 4.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.6808 on the lower and $ 2.2510 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 12.61% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 44,812.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.11% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it was up 0.14% to $ 3,029.32.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 841.914234B billion or 43.93% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 354.523282B billion or 18.50% of the total market capitalization.