Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Cardano course: support held

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – At the 10-day line at $ 1.88 emerged as support on Tuesday / Wednesday. The listed average line acted as a stepping stone for a visible price recovery. We communicated that yesterday in our daily Cardano report.

So it said in the report with the title “”:

“A first correction target is now setting the former breakout level at 1.95 / 1.96 dollars before the 10-day line at 1.88 dollars comes back into play.”

But as a prerequisite for a resumption of the overall upward trend, we had also written that the resistance from the 5-day line and the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement of the entire downward movement since mid-May in the area around $ 2.13 / 2.165 had to be regained to revive rally potential to May 17th high of $ 2,322. This price mark is also a transition point for a move to the record high of $ 2.463 and beyond.

This assessment is still valid today, whereby today’s day candle with the full green candle body is a strong signal and impressively underlines the “power” of the Cardano bulls. Such course behavior usually suggests a new rally attempt.

A notice: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any assets. Nor does the article purport to predict the development of the Cardano price. It is only a subsequent comment on the ADA development, the Cardano investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the ADA / USD should inform.




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
