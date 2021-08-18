Camila Cabello worries about eight year old homeless and donates $ 10,000

After Cabello learned that Tanitoluwa Adewumi and his family had no roof over their heads, she donated $ 10,000 to the homeless eight-year-old and drew attention to his story.

Is “not a good celebrity”

Camila Cabello is a 22 year old superstar the world needed. The former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony is ultimately not embarrassed to check her shaved armpits on the red carpet, gives her fans tips for clean skin and denies pregnancy rumors in her own way. Above all, however, she admitted several times that she was simply not good at being “a real celebrity” and told Billboard: “I know that it would be more interesting for people if I posted more about my personal life or would participate in rumors. I, on the other hand, can’t come to terms with it, I just want to be a good artist. I don’t want to be a good celebrity – I’m not! […] I also can’t spend an hour a day in the mask and have my hair styled. Some people do this because they know paparazzi are lurking in the streets. I just can’t do it, do you understand? I know I need to invest more time in my styling. Sometimes I walk around looking like trash. “

However, the “Havana” interpreter does not take advantage of her reputation, but takes care of her supporters around the clock and just a few hours ago shared a “GoFundMe” page that was launched by the parents of eight-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi:









“Talent is universal but opportunity is not.” Tanitoluwa Adewumi, a homeless 8-year-old refugee, who won the New York State Chess Championship. Tani, you make all of us proud. Keep smiling and keep winning ps guys let’s spread the word and help him out https://t.co/16VdapSimb pic.twitter.com/bXybqSBRle – camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 19, 2019

With reference to the fact that Tani, the boy’s nickname, only recently won the chess championship in New York City, fled Nigeria with his family in 2017 and has lived in a homeless shelter since then, she posted the article. But not only that! If you take a closer look at the fundraiser and scroll through all the posts, you can find out sooner or later that Camila Cabello had also taken heart and transferred the eight-year-old $ 10,000. The 22-year-old pop star added to the actual donation that she hopes that Tani and his family will use the money and thus be able to finance their dream of owning a home.

At the time of writing, the target of $ 50,000 has been exceeded by 3,488 people and a combined donation of over $ 184,342 has been made.