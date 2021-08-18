Britney Spears finally free again after 13 years: Guardianship ends, but he goes straight to it

For years Britney Spears was not allowed to make her own decisions. The pop singer’s antics led to her father’s guardianship. That should be over now.

Los Angeles (USA) – For Britney Spears, it may be the greatest triumph of her long career. As reported by various US media, including the “New York Times” and “Variety”, her father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as his daughter’s guardian.

Britney Spears had fought for self-determination in vain for more than ten years. Since 2008 the singer has been under the tutelage of her father. Private and professional problems caused her to break down mentally and Jamie Spears had to intervene. At first he took care of his daughter’s private concerns and managed her assets. From 2019 he was only responsible for the finances of Britney Spears. But that too will be a thing of the past in the future.

Guardianship ends: Jamie Spears no longer determines daughter Britney Spears

“We are delighted that Mr. Spears and his attorney admitted in a statement today that he must be removed,” said Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears. An application from Britney Spears for the replacement of her father * had only been rejected by a court in early July.

Now the pop singer has made a new attempt – with a new lawyer. A corresponding court hearing on the musician’s case was scheduled for the end of September in Los Angeles. Jamie Spears ‘attorneys stated that while there was no reason to depose Britney Spears’ father as guardian. But this is not the assumption “that a public dispute with his daughter about his further service as a guardian would be in her best interest”.

Britney Spears’ father feels unfairly treated – “saved her reputation from harm”

It is also said that Britney Spears’ father wants to work with the court and his daughter’s new lawyer “to prepare an orderly transition to a new guardian”. However, there would not yet be a specific timetable for this. Instead, it is said that Britney Spears’ father was the victim of unjustified attacks *.

According to Jamie Spears, he “saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it most, saved her and her reputation from harm, and promoted the revitalization of her career.” Even if the guardianship of Britney Spears comes to an end through her father, the waves between the two seem anything but smoothed.

