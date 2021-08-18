Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Cryptocurrency is the Better Choice for Gambling?

One of the first decisions you need to make when trying your luck at cryptocurrency casinos is what currency to play with. Do you choose the bitcoins popular around the world? Or maybe you prefer, Ethereum? Knowing the differences between the two can get you started, and that’s exactly what we want to help you with our Bitcoin vs. Ethereum gambling guide.

Why only these two options?

There are of course hundreds of different cryptocurrencies, but only a handful are accepted by cryptocurrency casinos and betting companies. If you want to make sure that you can play, then you should go for one of the two largest and most popular cryptocurrencies – namely Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Good reasons to bet with Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency accepted in casinos. Any online betting site that accepts digital currencies will of course also accept Bitcoin, so this is an ideal choice for many. In addition, there is a wealth of information out there that can help you get started with BTC. It is therefore ideal for newbies – BTC is more of a currency than Ethereum – with the latter serving more as a platform for transactions. Also, most casino bonuses are guaranteed to be available in Bitcoin.

Why Ethereum might be better suited for online gambling after all









Ethereum has a few advantages over Bitcoin when you want to play in cryptocurrency casinos. First, transactions can be processed faster. Second, it’s much cheaper. While there might not be that many Ethereum-friendly games out there, overall, Ethereum is still the faster, cheaper, and easier option to use. Just like Bitcoin, it is very widely accepted by the various gambling sites. Smart contracts are an additional Ethereum feature that is worthwhile for security-conscious users, and Bitcoin does not offer this service.

What about Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash?

Bitcoin and Ethereum costs have skyrocketed in recent years. This can of course make other currencies attractive. There are a few other cryptocurrencies that are accepted by online casinos and these can also be worth a try if you are not convinced that BTC and ETH are the right alternatives for you. These cryptocurrencies include Dogecoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, among others.

How to Find Top Casinos That Offer You Multiple Options

Regardless of which cryptocurrency you choose, you should try to find a top gambling site that accepts both or possibly more other cryptocurrencies as payment. Leading casinos like BitcoinCasino.io allow you to switch between currencies. So if you are not entirely satisfied with one cryptocurrency, you can easily switch to another. In the case of Bitcoin Casino, you can switch to a FIAT currency option if you prefer. This casino also stands out for the fact that it accepts the other cryptocurrencies listed above.

similar posts