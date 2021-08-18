Bitcoin & Co .: Criminals are increasingly using cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies enable complete anonymization of order and shipping procedures for illegal products. Criminals in Germany and Italy are making increasing use of this.

In Germany, criminals are increasingly using digital currencies. “The use of crypto currencies for online payment in the context of criminal offenses in the area of ​​responsibility of the customs administration has increased significantly,” said the General Customs Directorate in Bonn.

According to the investigators’ findings, in most cases the perpetrators use Bitcoin and the currency Monero. Cryptocurrencies would be used in the context of criminal offenses to completely anonymize the ordering and shipping procedures of incriminated products or services.

In Italy, organized crime has also discovered cryptocurrencies for itself in recent years. For mafia organizations, anonymity and speed in transactions are advantages, which is why they used these payment methods, explained the anti-mafia police Dia. The mafiosi use digital currencies especially in drug trafficking. Both police authorities did not provide precise information about operations, sums or damage.

dpa