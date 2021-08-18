Billie Eilish – New Album “Happier Than Ever”

Exceptional artist Billie Eilish will release her second album on July 30th, entitled “Happier Than Ever”. Fans are waiting longingly for this long player. But who is this Billie Eilish anyway?

Even her birth name suggests that she would be something extraordinary, because she was born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles as Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell into a family of Irish-born actors and musicians. The actor and musician Finneas O’Connell is her older brother. Your name Eilish is the Anglicized form of Eilís, a Gaelic form of the first name Elisabeth. She began to be interested in music at an early age and sang in a children’s choir at the age of eight. She herself said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she started writing her own songs at the age of 11.

In 2015, Billie Eilish started working more on her own music with her older brother Finneas. The first songs they worked on were called “She`s Broken” and “Fingers Crossed”. According to their own editions, these two songs were made for fun and were released on their Soundcloud channel.









At the end of the same year she released the song “Ocean Eyes” on Soundcloud. The song was actually intended for a dance performance, because Billie Eilish is not only a singer, but also very interested in dance. But not only their dance group downloaded the track, in the following two weeks the song garnered several hundred thousand clicks.

In August 2016, Billie Eilish was signed by Darkroom and Interscope Records. Here the two songs “Six Feet Under” and “Ocean Eyes” were re-released as singles. Her song “Bored” was included on the soundtrack of the Netflix series “Dead Girls Don’t Lie” in spring 2017. As a result, Billie Eilish’s young music career received increasing worldwide attention. The media became interested in her very quickly. In July 2017, for example, a BBC reporter asked her if she was “pop’s best new hope.”

In August 2017 the EP “Don’t Smile at Me” followed, this contained a number of their previously released singles such as “Ocean Eyes” or “Bellyache”. In addition, Billie Eilish announced her first major tour. In April of the following year the single “Lovely” was released, which is a duet with the singer Khalid and which was recorded especially for the second season of the series “Dead Girls Don’t Lie”. Another success for Billie Eilish, who was just 16 at the time.