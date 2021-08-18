Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch charity wine

Treat yourself to a fine wine and do something good? Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis now want to make this possible during the coronavirus pandemic. 100 percent of the profit is intended to be used for charitable purposes.

Anyone who has always wanted to drink alcohol and at the same time donate to a charitable cause can now do so by buying wine. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have announced a collaboration with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to offer a quarantine wine, the profits of which will go to various charities in the fight against COVID-19. The following were selected: Give Directly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.









The couple started the joint venture via Twitter made public: “Hi folks, we’re launching a quarantine wine.“Kunis:”100 percent, that’s right: 100 percent of the profit goes to a handful of charitable causes that we have selected for you and that we can proudly support during this time.“We aim to support families in financial difficulties, medical staff and small businesses that need support. Two bottles of Oregon Pinot Noir cost $ 50 and can be decorated with your own label. You can write or draw a message on it and of course you can also use social media to advertise and post selfies.

Kutcher: “We toast you and everything you do to save people.“The couple’s bottle is marked with a”You!“On the label.