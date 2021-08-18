As lovers? Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott in a private jet

Is there a love comeback? Kylie Jenner, 23, and her baby daddy Travis Scott, 29, have been going their separate ways for a year and a half. But rumors of a reunion keep circulating. Most recently it was even alleged that the Keeping up with the Kardashians actress and the musician have an open relationship – the brunette denied these claims. Well spent Kylie and Travis but time together again!

With their daughter Stormi Webster (3), the two were in Kylies Private jet en route – the entrepreneur documented the excursion in her Instagram-Story. However, the time together probably went beyond the parent-child venture: In the middle of the night, the beauty also shared clips of how she and her ex-boyfriend romped about in a playground – Kylie and Travis look like they’re having a blast together.

An insider reported to the magazine People also that Kylie and Travis get closer again and the whole thing would develop into a love relationship: “It’s not exclusive, however Kylie doesn’t date anyone else at the moment. “

Travis Scott with his daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in a playground in May 2021

Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur

124 Most certainly! I can well imagine. 20th No, I strongly doubt that.



