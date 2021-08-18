Ariana Grande launches a new perfume

The musician wrote about her post: “Coming soon @ultabeauty.” Ariana has already released several fragrances including ‘Cloud’, ‘R.EM’ and the ‘Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum’. And it looks like the brunette beauty who recently married her sweetheart Dalton Gomez will continue to expand her influence in the beauty market in the near future. The ‘Dangerous Woman’ hitmaker recently applied for a patent for a line of beauty products, which, according to Trendmood, is also named after her 2018 single ‘God Is A Woman’. The new line covers everything from skin care to body products, including body sprays, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels. Ariana has long been an icon when it comes to beauty. She has made a name for herself with her high ponytails and signature eyeliner.