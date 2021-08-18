Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Angelina Jolie: You win the custody battle

By Arjun Sethi
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie’s motion to dismiss Judge John Ouderkirk has been followed up. There are doubts about its impartiality. He had previously given Brad Pitt more time with his five children.

At the end of May, Brad Pitt, 57, won a joint custody victory in a legal battle with Angelina Jolie, 46, over their children. But now the tide is turning. Angelina had already filed a motion to dismiss judge John Ouderkirk in August 2020. Now her wish has been granted. Several US media reports, including People magazine, unanimously.

Brad Pitt has to cope with a setback in the custody battle

However, an appeals court has now decided that the responsible judge, John Ouderkirk, will be dismissed after an application by Angelina. He is accused of not having sufficiently disclosed a business relationship with the Hollywood star’s lawyers, which is why the judge’s impartiality could be questioned. He had already divorced the former couple in a split divorce procedure in 2019, but Jolie and Pitt could now be at the very beginning of the dispute over custody.




How does it go from here?

A Pitts spokesman explains to People that the current decision is purely a technical procedural issue and that the facts have not changed. There is a large body of evidence to show that the judge and several experts who testified came to a conclusion that was in the best interests of the children. So far there has been no comment from Jolie’s camp.

According to the judge’s decision in May, the two actors should each share half the custody of the underage children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. The 19-year-old Maddox was no longer part of the custody dispute at the time.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a couple since 2005 and have been married since 2014. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

Source used: people.com

