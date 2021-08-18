About You Voucher: Only today 20% extra discount on everything

With the About You voucher you save on countless branded clothes and shoes until August 18th.

On August 17 and 18, 2021, you will receive additional percentages on branded clothing at About You.

If you want to expand your style, but still want to save money, you can benefit from the following special offer at About You:

Only today with the About You voucher an additional 20 percent discount on everything in the shop

According to their own statement, everyone at the fashion online shop About You gets their own personalized shopping spree with lots of brands for an individual style. In order to additionally protect your personal bank account, it’s only available until today at midnight with the About You Voucher 20 percent off everything. Women, men and children will find a lot of goods from all possible brands such as Nike, Adidas, Levi’s, Esprit or Calvin Klein.

<br />



* Editor’s note: This article contains product recommendations. When selecting products, we are free from the influence of third parties. For a mediation via our affiliate links, we receive a commission for every purchase, with the help of which we can continue to offer you our independent journalism. The following applies to every voucher code shown on this page: When you click on “Show voucher”, a cookie is set which contains the ID of the voucher code and is used to recognize whether a voucher code should be displayed to you. A new tab will then open with the original page and the voucher code will be displayed. By clicking on the links, you consent to the data processing of the respective affiliate partner. You can find more information in our Data protection.

Here directly to the shop and to the About You voucher code:

<br />



The About You voucher is valid from a minimum order value of 125 euros and only until August 18, 2021. With a 20 percent discount, you save at least 25 euros on purchases.

In the shop you will find countless fashion pieces from many well-known brands, which you can get cheaper with the About You voucher. Here are some examples:

20 percent About You voucher on Nike Sneaker Reposto

Fashionable sneakers from Nike are just as suitable for sporting activities as they are for trendy outfits. The Reposto is available in four different colors.

<br />



Available in sizes 38.5 – 47 at About You

available in four different colors (may not be every size for all colors)

20 percent off Puma Carina L women’s sneakers

With the Puma Carina L sneakers, women can also give their outfit a sporty, fashionable touch. You can save a lot with the About You voucher. Only if you want two pairs in different designs.

<br />



available in sizes 35.5 – 42

Available in eleven colors and designs (all sizes may not be available in all colors)

20 percent voucher discount on Levi’s 512 men’s jeans

For the men who are looking for a fashionable pair of trousers, these Levi’s jeans, for example, should be of interest. It is available in the color blue denim.









<br />



available in sizes 28 – 36 in the About You Shop

Cecil shirt for women with a 20 percent About You voucher

Light shirts for the summer can never hang enough in your wardrobe. The loosely falling women’s shirt by Cecile is available in four other trendy colors in addition to the orange-coral version – and with a voucher for just 16 euros in the About You Shop.

<br />



Available in sizes XS – XXL at About You

available in five colors (may not have all sizes for every color)

20 percent off Jack & Jones jacket with About You voucher

For the coming days, which are getting a little fresher, a transition jacket is never wrong. This one from Jack & Jones enhances your everyday look and can easily be combined with a casual T-shirt or even a sweater.

<br />



available in sizes XS – XXL

available in three colors (may not all sizes for every color)

Shoulder bag for women from About You

A shoulder bag is nothing less than an accompanying accessory that completes the look. With the About You voucher you can even save 20 percent on these here.

<br />



Crossbody bag with spacious main compartment and zip

About You Voucher on everything – with a few exceptions

The About You voucher is valid for everything in the shop, with a few exceptions: It is not valid for the category Second Love, cosmetic and care products, fabric masks and not for the following brands: Boss Casual, Boss Home, Boss Athleisure, Burberry, Diesel, Drykorn, Emporio Armani, Garmin, Hugo, Maloja, Mammut, Mango, Mango Kids, Mango Man, Max Mara Leisure, Michael Kors, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Oakley, Patagonia, Patrizia Pepe, PEAK PERFORMANCE, Ray-Ban, Samsoe & Samsoe, the kooples, THE KOOPLES SPORT, Versace, violeta by Mango, Vogue Eyewear, Weekend Max Mara. The About You voucher is not valid in conjunction with other discounts and vouchers.



<br />



You might also be interested in this video:

Apart from that, at About You you will find countless items of clothing from other different brands, from shirts to shoes, from Puma to Levi’s. The About You voucher with the extra discount is included only valid today, i.e. until August 18, 2021. That is why we advise you not to wait too long to buy once you have found some favorite items in your size, in case products are out of stock when there is very high demand.