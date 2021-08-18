“A Quiet Place 2” star Emily Blunt: “I was really in a panic”

TVSPIELFILM.de: With everything going on outside, wouldn’t it be nice if our world were actually “A Quiet Place”?

Emily Blunt: Yeah, that would be really nice. There is so much madness out there and we all had such an amazing year. It’s kind of strange that the film is coming out now at the end of the Covid pandemic. We felt that certain sense of the post-apocalyptic all along, and the film is very symbolic: In the first film, the Abbott family was locked in on the farm. But in the second it is destroyed and they have to venture out, just as we all have to venture out. At least there are no aliens.

How challenging is it to be very still in front of the camera?

I didn’t find the silence that difficult, I even liked working like that very much. For example, when I watch films myself, the scenes that appeal to me the most are those in which everything is unspoken. I love to see the space between people and what is not said is the most adorable thing I see.

But what about the physical aspect of silence? For example, walk slowly and very carefully …

Yeah, that’s really interesting. In normal everyday life you would wake up and just be dead in this film world if you grabbed your cell phone or drink a glass of water and turn it off again. Because then one of the creatures would appear immediately. This fact makes you very aware of your own body language: How to move, pick up things, open something, how to walk. All of this makes you take great care of your body.