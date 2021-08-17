With the help of Brian’s Neuer: Good relationship with ex Megan Fox

This blended family seems to be working fine! It’s been official since January: Not only Megan Fox (34) is in firm hands again, her ex Brian Austin Green (47) is also taken after the separation. Sharna Burgess (35) is the name of the actor’s new girlfriend, who apparently does him really well. The Dancing with the Stars dancer is said to have contributed significantly to that Brian and Megan understand better again.

While the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star in particular struggled with the end of love, his ex seemed to be looking ahead again pretty quickly. In the meantime, it should Brian succeeded, as an insider now reveals. “Having Sharna has it Brian finally made possible by Megan get away and even improve his relationship with her “, becomes the source of HollywoodLife quoted. The 47-year-old feels after the on-off marriage Megan finally arrived: “He hasn’t been so happy in years. Living with Megan was a roller coaster ride. “

Even Megan has a partner at her side again after the breakup – Machine Gun Kelly (30). The two have been dating for a few months, and the rapper is said to be already Megans Got to know kids. Brian reportedly have no problem with that and get along quite well with his ex’s new boyfriend. “They are not best friends, but they are very polite and respectful of each other. There are no problems at all,” said an informant in March.

Instagram / sharnaburgess Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green in August 2019

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in March 2021

