What’s new From Investing.com







Investing.com – Things look positive for cryptocurrencies again on Monday. That rises by 2.09%, by 1.78% and by 0.97%, while the one with a profit of 10.23% is the undisputed winner of the day. Only he has to accept a loss, which is currently -0.20%.

The markets for crypto currencies were sometimes quite turbulent at the weekend (more on,,, and). Ripple rallied above $ 1.10 on Saturday to make its new high above $ 1.3480 on Sunday.

The Cardano was already catapulted to the top on Friday by the announcement of the Alonzo upgrade for September 12th. Could be on Saturday before a mild correction occurred on Sunday.

USA and the crypto tax

Last week, the Senate voted on the long-debated Infrastructure Act. This includes a very general taxation of the crypto industry. According to this law, the developers of protocols, for example, are also subject to tax reporting – from then on they are considered “brokers”. However, this approach also meets with resistance among politicians –

However, unconfirmed reports from the Ministry of Finance show that it still has to be clarified what exactly is to be understood by a broker from a tax point of view.

T-Mobile data leak?

T-Mobile (NASDAQ 🙂 may be involved in another data scandal. There are currently more than 100 million data records on the Internet that appear to come from T-Mobile servers.

Motherboard confirmed that it had seen the data, which, in addition to the name and address of the individual, also included the social security number, telephone number and the unique IMEI number.

T-Mobile did not want to officially take a position on this so far and only spoke of an “investigation”. However, the seller of the data said: “We have been discovered. Access to the hacked servers is no longer active.”









T-Mobile has had problems with a data leak more than once in the past. In this context, so-called SIM swap attacks occurred, in which the two-factor authentication is circumvented in order to steal crypto currencies such as Bitcoin & Co.

Burned Ethereum worth over $ 4 million

The latest hype on the NFT marketplaces is CyberKongz – unique and more or less randomly generated 3D NFT social avatars that are also good for playing on The Sandbox.

Apparently, many who are in the non-fungible token area also want to have an avatar that looks good. Demand is abundant, and with prices starting at 0.31 ETH, NFT platforms like opensea.io are running hot.

According to ultrasound.money, so many CyberKongz changed hands within 24 hours that they incurred fees of 4.7 million dollars.

From Marco Oehrl