What are the lyrics to “test drive” by Ariana Grande about

With “test drive”, Ariana Grande delivers a new, playful R&B, pop track. We took a closer look at the song for you and tell you what the track is about.

In October 2020 the internationally known singer and songwriter Ariana Grande released her successful album “Positions”. On February 19, 2021, she released the deluxe edition of her new long player. On this new edition, the Florida-born singer delivers five new songs. Among these tracks is fan favorite “test drive”, a playful pop, R&B song.

The lyrics to “test drive” are about Ariana Grande being 100 percent sure that her new boyfriend is the right one for her. Metaphorically, she uses phrases that would be used when buying a car. In the lyrics to the song she sings about the fact that she doesn’t have to test the “relationship” first to know that she is fully involved, since it has already been “sold” to him anyway.









Fans are sure that “test drive” is dedicated to Ariana Grande’s new friend. In May 2020 the singer announced in the music video for “Stuck with U” that she was in a relationship again and in December 2020 the announcement of her engagement followed. We now present you the German translation of “test drive” as well as the original lyrics!

