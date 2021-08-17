WeCrashed: The star-studded Apple TV + series about the WeWork demise

Can a series adaptation of a podcast be convincing? August 17, 2021 at 2:03 pm The Apple TV + series “WeCrashed” tells of the rise and fall of Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) and his billionaire company WeWork.

Jerad Leto in “The Little Things” (Source: © Warner Bros. Pictures / TMDb.org)

“WeCrashed” is based on a podcast that recapitulates the company history and the IPO of WeWork.

The new Apple TV + series has a few stars so far and promises an exciting story based on real events.

It is not yet known when the drama series will start. We expect a start in autumn 2022.

The new series “WeCrashed” is based on the successful podcast “WeCrashed – the rise and fall of WeWork”. This roughly outlines the plot of the Apple TV + series.

The American company WeWork offers, among other things, office space and CoWorking Spaces to private individuals and companies. In 2019, WeWork failed due to a catastrophic entry on the stock market and laid off more than 2,500 employees.

Is there a start date for “WeCrashed”?



An official start date for the series is not yet known. Should filming start this year, “WeCrashed” could possibly in autumn 2022 be on offer on Apple TV +.

WeCrashed: cast



So far it is known that Jared Leto (Joker in “Justice League”) can be seen in the role of WeWork boss Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway (“Ocean’s 8”) as Rebekah Neumann and America Ferrera (“Superstore”) as Elishia Kennedy become.









It has now been officially announced that “The Handmaid’s Tale” star OT Fagbenle will also be seen in a recurring role. He will portray the role of Cameron Lautner, a financially strong investor who had big hopes for WeWork.

WeCrashed: action



Adam Neumann, founder of WeWork, dreamer and technology rock star meets Miguel McKelvey on his way to a party. The two different men want to bring their company WeWork to the top of the industry – and have been extremely successful with it since it was founded in 2010.

WeWork attracted multi-billion dollar investors who put a lot of hope in Neumann and McKelvey’s concept. In 2019 Adam Neuman planned to go public with WeWork. He was able to sell his over-ambitious vision to his partners, but the IPO failed catastrophically. Thousands of employees were laid off after billions in losses.

Is there a trailer for “WeCrashed”?



So far there is no trailer for “WeCrashed” that we could present here. As soon as that changes, you will find the moving images here.

WeCrashed: production



The idea for the series production came from Lee Eisenberg (“The Office”) and Drew Crevello, who will also be showrunners of “WeCrashed”. The directors are John Requa (“This Is Us”) and Glenn Ficarra (“neXt”).

Rate WeCrashed genre drama First broadcast 01/01/2022 First broadcast in Germany 01/01/2022 Other sources network Apple TV +