Wash children often, yes or no?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only wash their children when the dirt is visible, they said in an interview – and earned a lot of ridicule for it. Does daily showering make sense for kids or not? “Blue News” asked the dermatologist.

Play in the sandpit or romp around in the forest – and then take a bath? Not so, with the kids of Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43.As the Hollywood couple recently revealed in the Armchair Expert podcast, they don’t believe in daily hygiene for Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and brother Dimitri Portwood, 4 .

“The rule is this: when you see the dirt, you wash it off. Anything else makes no sense, ”said Kutcher on the podcast, sparking a debate on the Internet.

With Dr. We asked Marianne Meli, Head of Dermanance in Zurich.

To the expert zVg Dr. Marianne Meli is the medical director of Dermanence in Zurich. She is an FMH specialist in dermatology and venereology.

Doctor Meli thinks this statement is completely okay. Anyone who has children of their own knows that playing and eating will keep them dirty. Thus, the children of the Kutcher-Kunis family are certainly washed regularly and are not neglected in this regard either.

“It would be irresponsible not to wash the children if they smell bad or if they are dirty,” says the dermatologist.

Could too little shower or bath be medically dangerous? Marianne Meli: «If there is a lack of personal hygiene, infectious diseases are particularly common. These can be dangerous depending on the pathogen and how it spreads in the body. Such diseases are therefore very common in third world countries where the resources for regular personal hygiene are lacking. “

How often should one wash children now?

However, children with skin diseases such as neurodermatitis would benefit from daily bathing with moisturizing bath oils. Because with them the skin barrier is disturbed and the skin is too dry and prone to inflammation.

The hygiene tips from Dr. Meli for children It is important for children when bathing or showering that the water temperature is not too hot or too cold. Small children in particular can quickly become hypothermic or scalded. A water temperature of 37 degrees is ideal.

Mild pH-neutral washing lotions or bath additives should also be used. Five to ten minutes of bathing fun is more than enough. Since long bathing can dry out the skin, it is important to apply lotion to the skin when bathing / showering for longer periods.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch every day and nothing else,” continued Kutcher. To do this, he just used a piece of Lever 2000, a well-known soap brand in America. Is the cat wash enough?

The hygiene tips from Dr. Meli for adults In adults, it depends very much on the skin type: If the skin is dry, it can also be dried out by washing it too often. Less is more here, unless a moisturizing product is used for cleaning. Normal or oily skin has no problem with frequent washing. In the case of skin problems such as acne, it is particularly important to wash the affected areas in the morning and in the evening. So there is no rule about how often you should wash, that has to be assessed individually. In general, however, in developed countries we wash too often rather than too little.

Long and hot showers dry out the skin. This is particularly important for people with dry skin that is prone to eczema and itchiness.

With or without soap? However, in adulthood, especially with oily skin, it is necessary to use a cleansing product so that the sebum can be loosened and removed. A pan with oil in it cannot be cleaned with water alone. Dry skin can either be washed with just water or, even better, with moisturizing washing oils.

Showering in the morning or in the evening, which makes more sense? That does not matter. It’s a matter of taste.

