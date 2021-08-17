Trump changed my political views

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, has completely overturned her political views since US President Donald Trump took office. She grew up as a Republican, said the Oscar winner on the podcast “Absolutely Not” in an interview with comedian Heather McMahan. “The first time I got to vote, I voted for John McCain,” said Lawrence. Because of Trump’s politics, everything has changed for her. She’ll vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on November 3rd.









Lawrence grew up in a Republican family home in Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky. The state has long played a special role in party politics because, although it has always had a few republican strongholds, it has also played a part in the absolute dominance of the Democrats in the southern states for decades. Since the 1960s, Kentucky, like most of the southern states, has become an increasingly Republican-dominated state, especially in federal elections.