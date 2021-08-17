Terrible fear of the first leading role

This year, the 22-year-old singer has been confirmed as the lead actress in James Corden’s new musical version of the fairy tale. As she now reveals, she met the project with both great anticipation and terrible fear. “It was one of those things that felt like God created it for me and meant, ‘Here, here you go.’ I couldn’t say no. It really is a dream come true for me. And a little scary too, “she reveals.

In an interview with ‘Variety’, Camila added that it took her to find her role. “During my first acting class, I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing here? This is so scary.’ But my acting teacher, Anthony Meindl, taught me that it’s all about the art of submission and the ‘art of listening’ as opposed to just being in your head, it’s the only strategy he has for acting, so simple it is, “reports the former Fifth Harmony artist. Her biggest problem is that she “overanalyses and rethinks” too much – namely “to the point where it is things that make joy that rob them.” However, Camilla has learned to let go and “just let her body react”.