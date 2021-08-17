Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews"Show more skin": Selena Gomez should shed old image
News

“Show more skin”: Selena Gomez should shed old image

By Arjun Sethi
0
79




Selena Gomez (28) started her career with appearances in several Disney productions. She slipped into different roles for teen series like Hannah Montana or “The Wizard of Waverly Place”. But she soon became more and more successful with her music and was busy producing songs. In order for her songs to be even better received by the fans, she was also asked to break away from her old reputation as a child star.

“I was under pressure to look more grown up on my new album ‘Revival’. I felt like I had to show more skin. But I don’t think that suited me, “admits Selena in an interview with Allure. The aforementioned record was released by the artist five years ago. In fact, she was much more revealing there than before: She posed completely naked for the album cover. “I did things that weren’t me,” she recalls.

At that time she was often not in control of her life or her feelings. She would have learned that over time. Meanwhile it can Selena but no longer bend over and emphasize: she is now her own boss. “I have full control over my life and everything I do”she explains to the medium.




Selena Gomez, November 2019
Selena Gomez in May 2019
Selena Gomez in April 2019


Previous articleUS government launches USD 10 million reward
Next articleWhat sets this Bitcoin bull run apart from the one in 2020
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv