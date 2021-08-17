“Show more skin”: Selena Gomez should shed old image

Selena Gomez (28) started her career with appearances in several Disney productions. She slipped into different roles for teen series like Hannah Montana or “The Wizard of Waverly Place”. But she soon became more and more successful with her music and was busy producing songs. In order for her songs to be even better received by the fans, she was also asked to break away from her old reputation as a child star.

“I was under pressure to look more grown up on my new album ‘Revival’. I felt like I had to show more skin. But I don’t think that suited me, “admits Selena in an interview with Allure. The aforementioned record was released by the artist five years ago. In fact, she was much more revealing there than before: She posed completely naked for the album cover. “I did things that weren’t me,” she recalls.

At that time she was often not in control of her life or her feelings. She would have learned that over time. Meanwhile it can Selena but no longer bend over and emphasize: she is now her own boss. “I have full control over my life and everything I do”she explains to the medium.









Selena Gomez, November 2019

Selena Gomez in May 2019

Selena Gomez in April 2019

