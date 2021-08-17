Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: According to couple speculation: These cuddly photos are clear

They should only be good friends. Hottie Shawn Mendes (20) and Camila Cabello (22) had already recorded the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together in 2015. In 2019 they put “Señorita“One more thing. Literally. Because in the video for the sexy song, the two really heat up their fans. Lots of skin, lots of touch, lots of shots in bed. Sex sells, everyone knows. But somehow the two have appeared together very often since then. They celebrated July 4th together at a private party in Malibu and paparazzi shots on Shawn’s doorstep are pretty straightforward too. And then July 7th, 2019 came.

Cuddle alarm in Hollywood!

In fact, they can hardly deny their relationship now. Photographers caught the two of them after their brunch at the Paramount Coffee Project in Los Angeles. In casual sportswear, the two walk next to each other holding hands and even hug each other lovingly.









Why did he deny the relationship?

A few days ago, Camila had attended a live show by the Canadian and described him as “terrific”. Shawn had denied a relationship with Camilla shortly before that. A fan had spoken to him about it. It was said that he shook his head with a smile and said “No”. The video later appeared on the Pop Crave Twitter page. But Shawn must have whispered a bit, because after a casual walk with a good friend, the new pictures with Camila clearly don’t look like.