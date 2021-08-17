Satirical HBO miniseries with Connie Britton comes to Sky – fernsehserien.de

The miniseries “The White Lotus” was written by Mike White (already “Enlightened”), he also directs. The focus is on the events around a group of VIP vacationers in the eponymous luxury spa in Hawaii – but they do not allow any relaxation.

HBO trailer for “The White Lotus” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxgWSDPOHjs

Murray Bartlett portrays the demanding resort manager Armond, who starts to run off track after a traumatic experience, while Natasha Rothwell plays the down-to-earth spa manager Belinda, who is taken on an emotional rollercoaster ride by one of the guests.









The Mossbacher family is one of the holidaymakers. Mother Nicole (Connie Britton) is an alpha animal by profession and cannot leave it alone in the calming atmosphere. Husband Mark (Steve Zahn) has severe inferiority complexes and annoys the family with an “embarrassing health problem”. Son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) is actually a couch potato and gamer who is now confronted with natural beauty for the first time – and with a multitude of strangers. Daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) has already seen everything, after all, she is a student – and blaspheme about everything and everyone with her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady) who was dragged along.

Another group of holidaymakers is the newly married couple Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario). When they discover that they have not received the wedding suite as expected, the vacation starts to get out of hand – not least because Shane’s mother Kitty (Molly Shannon) unexpectedly shows up.

And finally, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), traveling alone, is one of the current guests. She has to cope with the death of her mother – and it does not appear that a “normal” stay can alleviate her stress …