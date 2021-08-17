Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNewsRipple's XRP and Ethereum fall - what caused the decline?
News

Ripple’s XRP and Ethereum fall – what caused the decline?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
81




Ripple’s XRP and Ethereum suffered losses overnight. The reason: After two brutal months, the crypto market recently reached a level of greed that has not been seen since April.

The crypto fear and greed index – a collective metric that estimates the current sentiment in the crypto market – remains in the “greed” zone, while most of the major cryptocurrencies started the new week with prices rising.

The index reflects the daily emotions and sentiments for Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies. These are collected and analyzed from various sources. These include current market volatility, volume, momentum and behavior on social media.

Greedy for Bitcoin

The metric, which scales from 0 (maximum “fear”) to 100 (ultimate “greed”), typically passes through the “neutral” area and changes to the “greed” zone in times of strong price rallies if the demand for cryptocurrencies so Offer exceeds.

After the Bitcoin price drop in mid-May, the crypto fear and greed index showed “fear” in the market for more than two months.

PICTURED: FEAR AND GREED INDEX.

Market sentiment began to change in late July, and eventually the Bitcoin index returned to “extreme greed” levels on August 14th.

Greedy for Ethereum

Similar to Bitcoin, the fear and greed index for Ethereum (ETH) has recently stayed in the “greed” zone.

Sentiment surrounding the world’s second largest cryptocurrency (measured by market capitalization) also escalated into a state of “extreme greed” after a major upgrade to the Ethereum network was introduced on August 5th: EIP-1559.

The upgrade included a reducing measure intended to curb the growth in supply of the cryptocurrency. That drove up the price of Ethereum and put the index pointer into “extreme greed” on August 8, when it rose to 79 points.

Based on the metric’s two simple assumptions, “extreme fear” signals investor concern and the possibility to buy, while “extreme greed” signals the market’s readiness to correct.

With both cryptocurrencies recently showing signs of extreme sentiment, there is still plenty of room for resurrected greed to work its magic and drive prices higher.

Did Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish economist and fantasy writer (“The Witcher”) have “the moon” in mind when he said: “Human greed has no limits”?

Buy ETH at eToro now

Proof of text: Cryptoslate

Last updated on August 17, 2021

Top broker for buying and trading cryptocurrencies

  • Buy real Bitcoin or Bitcoin CFDs
  • Wallet and exchange in one
  • 14+ cryptos
  • Excellent trading tools
  • Large knowledge and training database
  • Very good spreads

5/ 5

76.8% d. CFD accounts lose money.

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.


Previous articleTerrible fear of the first leading role
Next articleNew look: Kourtney Kardashian now rocks short hair
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv