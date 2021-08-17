Price loss for Bitcoin, price increases for Solana and Polkadot

The current market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2067 billion US dollars, with Bitcoin currently claiming a dominance of 42 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 144 billion. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.15 percent. The price is currently at $ 46,408.00. If the market is satisfied, trust in the Fear-and-Greed Index is currently optimistic.

Market Cap: $ 872.31 billion (-2.03%)

24h trading volume: $ 33,293 million (+ 4.5%)

24h High: $ 47,631.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price has fallen by 2.34 percent since yesterday. The price is trading at $ 3,201.79.

Market Cap: $ 375.07 billion (-1.87%)

24h trading volume: $ 26,112 million (+ 21.02%)

24h high: $ 3,304.06

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -1.49 percent change in price for the Cardano price. The price is currently at $ 2.10.

Market Cap: $ 67.32 billion (-0.96%)

24h trading volume: 3,600 million US dollars (-30.87%)

24h high: $ 2.18

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



In the past 24 hours, the Binance Coin price was able to increase by 3.06. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 427.90.

Market Cap: $ 66.12 billion (+ 4.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,449 million (-7.81%)

24h high: $ 433.98

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.02 percent. The tether rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 64.21 billion (+ 0.64%)

24h trading volume: $ 70,312 million (+ 11.08%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course









XRP



The XRP price had to give way by 5.8 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.21 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 56.04 billion (-5.68%)

24h trading volume: 8,710 million US dollars (-33.25%)

24h high: $ 1.30

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin price moved sideways by just 0.32 percent over the past 24 hours. This is reflected in a rate of 0.34 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 44.22 billion (+ 1.83%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,671 million (+ 83.67%)

24h high: $ 0.35

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin rate went on the spot. The course changed by just 0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.45 billion (-0.5%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,652 million (+ 25.92%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



In an impressive price rally, the Polkadot price rose 13.48 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 26.51.

Market Cap: $ 27.1 billion (+ 15.24%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,929 million (+ 70.69%)

24h high: $ 27.09

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course gained momentum and gained 15.27 percent. The current rate is $ 70.94.

Market Cap: $ 20.34 billion (+ 20.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,188 million (+ 878.93%)

24h high: $ 73.68

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Audius course : $ 3.69 ( 126.34 %)

: $ 3.69 ( %) Solana course : $ 70.94 ( 15.27 %)

: $ 70.94 ( %) Near course : $ 3.84 ( 14.65 %)

: $ 3.84 ( %) Kusama course : $ 321.40 ( 13.82 %)

: $ 321.40 ( %) Polkadot course: $ 26.51 ( 13.48 %)

Flop 5

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 17, 2021 at 7:02 am.