No stranger nanny necessary: ​​Amanda Seyfried’s daughter has three parents – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Actress Amanda Seyfried at an event in Santa Monica. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com



Actress Amanda Seyfried can rely on reinforcement in the upbringing of daughter Nina – not only from her husband.

Amanda Seyfried (34, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) is a sought-after actress – and mother. In all the time she is on set and making films, she hardly has to worry about her little daughter Nina (3). On the one hand, there is the girl’s father, Thomas Sadoski (44), with whom the 34-year-old has been married since the beginning of 2017. On the other hand, there is another person who is apparently like a second mother to Seyfried’s little daughter.




mum is the best

“My mom lives with us, she is our nanny,” said Seyfried in the YouTube format “Molner’s Table” by John Molner (57), the husband of the US journalist Katie Couric (63). The actress explained: “My life is fantastic because [meine Mutter] like a third parent is. God, I’m so lucky, “which she also appreciates.



The happy family currently lives in the countryside in Upstate New York. “God I miss [New York City]”, admitted Seyfried, who had not been in town since last November.



