Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in partner look! We see twice

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly in coordinated outfits

Watch out! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have now reached the matchy-matchy phase of their relationship. And it looks really good. Last night, the couple went to dinner in Malibu in coordinated outfits, and their patent leather jackets were particularly noticeable. A shiny coat alone is an eye-catcher, but two? This couple wants to be seen!









Fox combined a pink patent leather jacket with jeans, pink pumps and a chic clutch from Bottega Veneta. Machine Gun Kelly, on the other hand, wore a sleek black leather coat with an embellished blazer, black skinny jeans and leather combat boots with thick studs. The two staged each other in their trench coats, but still stayed true to their own style – a really successful couple-style moment. Fox and Kelly are not the only ones who dress similarly: The Biebers, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Nickyanka (these are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra) also coordinate. The more duos in partner look, the better!

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.