Maneskin cover “Bury A Friend” – laut.de – News

At the Belgian Ronquières Festival, the Italian ESC winners transform the song into a rock anthem.

Ronquières (mvf) – With the ongoing tailwind after their win at this year’s ESC, Måneskin are currently making the European festival landscape unsafe. Last weekend the team of four performed at the Ronquières Festival in Belgium and surprised the numerous fans with a cover for Billie Eilish’s hit single “Bury A Friend”: “Okay guys, now we have a little surprise for you guys. We’re going to play a song by a great, great artist. So, Billie, if you watch, give us a call.“

In the usual Måneskin manner, the Italians gave the track from Billie’s 2019 album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” a refreshing twist. In contrast to the minimalist and dark original, the group relied on rock arena feeling and plenty of energy. First and foremost, frontman Damiano David’s scratchy and unmistakable voice was once again accompanied by rhythmically driving guitars and a roaring drumbeat.

From Iggy Pop to Billie Eilish









There is no official version of the song yet, and the logical conclusion is that it will stay with a live cover version. After the band released a new edition of their hit single “I Wanna Be Your Slave” with the “Godfather Of Punk” Iggy Pop in early August, the possibility of a Billie Eilish collaboration in the future is even more realistic than you might think.