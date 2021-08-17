Khloé Kardashian has no regrets about her wedding to Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian (37) would do it all over again! In 2009, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians protagonist married the ex-basketball player Lamar Odom (41) after only a few weeks of relationship. Four years later, however, their marriage fell apart – Khloé Filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Still, the mother of a daughter doesn’t seem to regret the relationship: In retrospect, too, she would Lamar say I do again!

In the first episode of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”-Reunion revealed that the 36-year-old, no matter how turbulent their marriage was, their common chapter with Lamar I loved very much: “It was a very important part of my history and my life and I wouldn’t change it. It sounds crazy, but it should just happen and it happened.” Today, however, there is radio silence between her and the athlete. “But I still only wish him the best,” emphasized Khloé.

Only commented about a month ago Lamar about the relationship with his ex-wife and explained that they would no longer talk to each other, mainly because of his behavior at the time. He miss Khloés Family, but also know that he has to live with the decisions that were made at the time. “Hopefully in time people’s wounds will heal and they will be able to forgive me”, summarized the 41-year-old.

Instagram / khloekardashian Khloé Kardashian, entrepreneur

Lamar Odom, athlete

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

125 Yes why? At that time she made a conscious decision to marry him. 17th No, I thought that in retrospect she would have preferred to skip this chapter in her life.



