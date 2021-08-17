How Bitcoin could change our financial system

Dusseldorf

Bitcoin has experienced many ups and downs in the past few months: The price was now over $ 60,000 and then back below $ 30,000. Things are currently looking up again with the oldest digital currency on the market.

And other cryptocurrencies are also becoming more popular: more and more investors are also investing in Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Co. which were then, surprisingly, transferred back again. It is still unknown whether the hackers only wanted to point out the weak point in the technical protocol with the drastic action.

One thing is certain: cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more established in our economic and financial system. Be it as a means of payment, investment, business model for many new start-ups or even as a declaration of war on the world’s major central banks. The main topic of the anniversary episode of Handelsblatt Today is the direction in which the industry will develop. Can Bitcoin establish itself in the market as an investment and perhaps even as a means of payment in the long term?









Fabio de Masi, member of the German Bundestag, entrepreneur Julian Hosp and block trainer Roman Reher discuss the future of the crypto industry and how the crypto scene could change our financial system.

