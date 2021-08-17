Films and series starts in July 2021

Amazon Prime Video is also offering new series and films in July. We have summarized the first titles for you.



In July 2021, Amazon Prime Video is offering two new series. There is also a bit of sci-fi action for the audience. The first season of the series “Love Life” awaits us at the beginning of the month. Season 1 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will also be released on the streaming platform in July. “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt will be available from July 2nd, according to netzwelt.com. This list is constantly updated!

“Love Life” – July 4th, 2021



“Love Life” is an American romantic comedy starring Ana Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) in the lead role. The series premiered abroad in 2020 and will now start in Germany for the first time in summer 2021. There will be a new main character in every Steffel in the series. Each episode is told a new love affair that the main character will enter into over time. To be able to see “Love Life”, however, you need the STARZPLAY channel. You can currently get to know the STARZPLAY channel at a particularly affordable price: You only pay 99 cents / month for the first 3 months. * After the test phase, it costs 4.99 euros per month, but can be easily canceled every month.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” – 07/18/2021



The series takes place in the 1990s and tells of the rise of young Kanan Stark in the New York drug trade. The predecessor of the series is “Power Book II: Ghost”. “Power Book III” has a season of 10 episodes so far.

“The Tomorrow War” – July 2nd, 2021



The sci-fi action film “The Tomorrow War” is about an alien attack that puts mankind in danger. Soldiers from the past must travel to the future to save the world. This is the only way they can save their future. There are quite a few familiar faces in the cast. Above all leading actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic Park”) as Dan Forester, Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Vicki Winslow and many more.

