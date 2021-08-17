Exciting action thriller with Angelina Jolie – MANN.TV

They Want Me Dead – Film Review – Action fans can look forward to the return of Angelina Jolie with the home theater release of “They Want Me Dead”, who is back in the action genre after the “Maleficent” fantasy films has turned. As in the legendary “Tomb Raider” parts, “Wanted” or “Salt”, the Hollywood star shows himself from the rabid side.

Jolie slips into the role of the fire jumper Hannah. After a failed attempt to rescue three children from a major fire, she still has to crack it. One day she finds the blood-soaked twelve-year-old Connor in the forest. With the traumatized boy in tow, she makes her way through the dense wilderness.

90s action cinema

Mind you: pursued by two hit men who have the boy as their target. Finally, Hannah and Connor are trapped. But to top it all off, the two killers are joined by a huge roller of fire that eats its way through the forest.

“They Want Me Dead” presents you a very exciting action thriller, which shows a jagged chase in the wilderness without much fuss. This is very reminiscent of the typical 90s action cinema – simple plot, but intense entertainment. We especially like the mix of survival flicks, chase thrillers and action.

Angelina Jolie as a tough heroine

And then we still have Angelina Jolie, who always makes a great figure as a tough heroine. This is also the case in “They Want Me Dead”. There is also young actor Finn Little, who is just as convincing as Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult or Aidan Gillen in their supporting roles.









All in all, you get to see a no-frills and rousing action thriller that offers good entertainment for a lively home cinema evening.

They Want Me Dead (Warner Bros. Entertainment) – Aug. 19, 21