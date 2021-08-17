Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Exciting action thriller with Angelina Jolie – MANN.TV

By Arjun Sethi
They Want Me Dead – Film Review – Action fans can look forward to the return of Angelina Jolie with the home theater release of “They Want Me Dead”, who is back in the action genre after the “Maleficent” fantasy films has turned. As in the legendary “Tomb Raider” parts, “Wanted” or “Salt”, the Hollywood star shows himself from the rabid side.

Jolie slips into the role of the fire jumper Hannah. After a failed attempt to rescue three children from a major fire, she still has to crack it. One day she finds the blood-soaked twelve-year-old Connor in the forest. With the traumatized boy in tow, she makes her way through the dense wilderness.


