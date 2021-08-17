Emma Stone was in love with Leonardo DiCaprio as a teen

Emma Stone (32) also had a famous teen crush! In 2017, the actress received what is probably the most important award for her performance in the drama “La La Land”: the Oscar. Nobody less than the Hollywood hottie Leonardo DiCaprio (46) presented her with the trophy. Apparently, the new mom was more happy about her laudators than about the golden boy, because in an interview she now said: Emma was totally in love with when she was young Leonardo!

On the radio show “The Jess Cagle Show” from SiriusXM she told of the moment when she got the Oscar had won. Apparently, despite the spectacular success, she could only think of one thing – and that Leonardowaiting for her on the stage. “He was the love of my life. I had a signed picture of him hanging in my room, which I received for my twelfth birthday. […] It was crazy that he gave me the award, “confessed Emma somewhat embarrassed.

“He certainly thinks I’m weird,” laughed the 32-year-old in another interview. However be Leonardo Totally loved when she was twelve years old again Emma and had her little fan moment. You can still hardly believe that it happened.

Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2017 Oscars

Emma Stone in March 2019 in Paris

