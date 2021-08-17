Did you know already… Kaiser Chiefs singer is engaged: Rockers can be so romantic

Emma Stone thought of Leonardo DiCaprio when she won an Oscar.

The 32-year-old actress received her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 2017 for her role in ‘La La Land’. When she was allowed to accept the trophy on the stage of the Academy Awards ceremony, only one thing crossed her mind: her big crush Leonardo DiCaprio, who presented her with the award. On ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast’ Emma revealed: “Because he was there. I thought, ‘I’ve seen’ Titanic ‘seven and a half times in the cinema. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom, which he had signed, I got it for my 12th birthday. And I walked up to Leo and thought, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.’ I just couldn’t believe it. “

The ‘Cruella’ actress believes Leo thinks she is weird because she approaches him at every event the two of them attend. Emma continues: “He probably thinks I’m a little strange because whenever I see him I say something like ‘Hey, how are you?’ Just in such small moments, at the same event or something. But he’s always very nice. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







