Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Developing Today | news

Bitcoin is worth $ 46,946.96 on Tuesday. The Bitcoin price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 45,989.68 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 688.88. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 674.33.



The Ethereum course is stronger compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,247.47. The price was yesterday at $ 3,157.17.









The Litecoin is trading at $ 183.25. The previous day the rate was put at $ 178.56.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is up at $ 1.216 today. The day before, the rate was 1.192 US dollars.

The Cardano rate rose to $ 2.103. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.074.

The Monero price traded at $ 275.91 on Tuesday. The Monero price climbed above the previous day’s level of 267.02 US dollars.

The IOTA is up at $ 1.136. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.106.

The Verge course stagnated on Tuesday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0361 after trading at $ 0.0352 the previous day.

The Stellar price gained today to $ 0.3828. In contrast, the price was at $ 0.3726 the previous day.

The NEM price is trading higher at $ 0.2159. The previous day the price was $ 0.2139.

Dash rose to $ 206.10 after trading at $ 201.11 the previous day.

Today the NEO price climbed to $ 57.47. The price of the NEO price rose over the previous day’s level of 56.29 US dollars.

