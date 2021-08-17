Crypto car: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ripple & Co .: Car sharpens crypto currencies when parking | news

Shares in this article Forex in this article

?? Daymak founder: “We already have the necessary equipment in the car”



?? “Alcohol” pre-orders have already been placed with a total value of over US $ 500 million



?? Critics question the road safety of autonomous vehicles whose computers are also used for other purposes

“We at Daymak believe that crypto is the future. Whether Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano or something else: Blockchain technology will be an integral part of our everyday life. Most people don’t understand what [diese Technologie] is and what it can do, so our goal is to simplify it, “says the website of the Canadian vehicle manufacturer Daymak. To achieve this, the company is now building a car that mints cryptocurrencies for its owner when it is parked.



The electricity for the energy-intensive mining should come from its own solar panels

Daymak was founded in 2002 by Aldo Baiocchi, and since then the company has produced and launched e-bikes and e-scooters. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – this is how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. – Now, with the “Spiritus” officially presented in June, the first e-car is being added – a futuristic-looking two-seater that should also be able to drive autonomously. Since autonomous driving requires tens of thousands of small computers and sophisticated technology, Baiocchi explains to the information platform Wired: “We have the necessary equipment [eh] already in the car “- so why not use it when the vehicle is idle? Mining is very energy-intensive, and in order to make the process a little greener, Daymak is planning to integrate solar panels into the” spirit “.



The “Spiritus” mints itself and transfers the value in US dollars directly to its owner

The future “alcohol” owners should be relieved of all work: If the car has mined a certain value in crypto currencies, this will be transferred in US dollars directly to the owner’s bank account. According to the manufacturer, it is also possible to specify a crypto deposit as the destination for the money instead of a bank account. As reported by the magazine 1E9, the “spirit” should bring in around ten US dollars a day.









The rush for the new vehicle is great: Daymak informed his followers on Twitter at the end of July that pre-orders worth a total of over 500 million US dollars have already been made and that pre-orders will therefore still be available until the end of September.



[Spiritus Update] We’ve now raised over $ 500 million on our Spiritus pre-order campaign and we’ve decided to extend it until Sept 30, allowing as many people as possible to get their hands on the LEVs of the future! Have you pre-order yours yet? https://t.co/tqykFPnoCo #evupdate – Daymak Inc (@Daymak) July 26, 2021

The basic “Deluxe” model is priced at just under 20,000 US dollars, the “Ultimate” model with a more powerful engine and greater range at just under 150,000 US dollars.



Criticism of the new “spirit” comes from many sides: road safety, sustainable benefits, etc.

While Baiocchi and apparently many customers are enthusiastic about the new car and the concept of integrated mining, there are also some critical voices: For example, 1E9 reports from experts who believe that crypto technology is developing too quickly to be sustainable To build productively digging vehicles – according to them, the technology integrated in “Spiritus” could be out of date in just a few years. According to the report, other experts see the potential of parked e-cars more in serving the community by stabilizing the electricity grid. Shaoshan Lin, founder of Perceptin and an expert in autonomous driving, also sees the use of a car for mining cryptocurrencies as critical, according to Wired – treating car software like a PC could make it vulnerable (both in terms of hardware and software) do and thus impair road safety. A recent study by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) says something similar.

Nevertheless, with Daymak’s “Spiritus” an innovative technology is brought onto the market that could also influence the future development of vehicles. It remains to be seen how usable and safe vehicles whose computers are also used for traffic-independent purposes will actually be and how they can still be made with new innovations.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Sergei Babenko / Shutterstock.com, 3Dsculptor / Shutterstock.com