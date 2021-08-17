Corrections to Bitcoin and Ethereum

In the past week, there were strong increases in the top cryptocurrencies (Trending Topics reported). On Tuesday (August 17th), however, there will be slight corrections for some coins. Bitcoin has lost four percent of its value in the past 24 hours and is now just under 39,000 euros. In the past seven days, the top currency has been down by one percent. The capitalization is over 730 billion euros.

Crypto market ends a strong week with Plus – Cardano again on the upswing

The Ripple token XRP has lost significantly with a minus of ten percent to just under one euro. Still, the currency has still climbed 40 percent over the past week. The capitalization stands here at more than 45 billion euros. Ethereum has lost almost five percent of its value after an equally strong week. It is now back below EUR 2,700 with a capitalization of EUR 313 billion. Compared to a week ago, the currency is stable.

There are still strong increases with Solana and the LUNA token Terra. Solana shows an increase of twelve percent to 60 euros with a capitalization of over 17 billion dollars in the past 24 hours. In the past week that means an increase of a whopping 75 percent. The currency is currently experiencing an all-time high (Trending Topics reported). Terra achieved an increase of around 14 percent. This puts the value at 21 euros and capitalization at 8.7 billion euros. The cryptocurrency has been very popular with investors for some time (Trending Topics reported). In the past week alone, it has shown an increase of 70 percent. In the entire market, the capitalization is 1.67 trillion euros.









Top stories

Hack at T-Mobile US – customer data is for sale for Bitcoin

Telecom giant T-Mobile US has been the victim of a huge hacker attack, according to Bitcoin Magazine. The cyber criminals are said to have captured data from over 100 million customers. They are now offering this information online in relevant forums – against Bitcoin. For a subset of the data, the hackers want six BTC, which currently means around 234,000 euros. In addition to master data such as name, address and telephone number, it should also contain 30 million driver’s license data and social security numbers. The latter often serve as proof of identity in the USA, which is why the hack could open up many cases of identity theft.

Supermarket giant Walmart could get into crypto business

According to Bitcoin Magazine, the US supermarket Walmart is currently looking for a “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead” to “drive the strategy for digital currencies”. This new position could be an indication that the corporation, which is one of the largest retailers in the world, could soon get into the crypto business. At this point it is unclear whether Walmart will specifically enable payments with Bitcoin and Co. However, there was a similar development at Amazon in July, which caused a stir in the market.

Alibaba has set up its own market for NFTs

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has set up a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to Cointelegraph, where brand owners can sell digital licenses for their intellectual property. Users can access the marketplace via Alibaba’s auction platform. Alibaba wants to address writers, musicians, artists and game developers with the marketplace. It’s already live and already hosts several NFTs due up for auction next month.