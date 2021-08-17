Britney Spears settles accounts with her critics

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears told again about her life under her father’s tutelage.

She also settled accounts with her critics.

In the meantime, her lawyer announced that she would act “aggressively and quickly” against the guardianship.

Britney Spears continues to fight the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. In an Instagram post, the singer again expressed herself emotionally about her situation. As an occasion, Spears took criticism of her dance videos, which she records in her home and regularly shares with her followers.

“You understand: I won’t appear on any stage in the foreseeable future if my father decides what to wear, say, do or think, I’ve been doing that for the past 13 years,” writes the 39-year-old.

She prefers to post videos from her living room than from the stage in Las Vegas, “where some people were so far away that they couldn’t even shake my hand”.

She won’t put on tons of make-up either, and instead of remixing her old songs, she will constantly try to bring her new music to the show for her true fans, adds the musician. “I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards ceremony and performing remixes of my songs! My supporters have hurt me deeply,” Spears suggests of her problems with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who previously appeared on social media as a supporter of her older sister had shown.









Guardianship killed her dreams, Spears explains. “All I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very difficult to kill, even if people are still trying.”

The singer also goes back to the documentaries that are in circulation about her. “I didn’t like the way you picked up humiliating moments from the past as I’ve been through it a long time.”

Britney Spears with message to her critics: “Go read a damn book”

In the end, Spears addressed her critics directly and with clear words: “If you don’t want to see my precious ass dance in my living room or if it doesn’t meet your standards: go read a damn book.”

Since 2014, the singer and mother of two has been trying to free herself from her father’s guardianship. Following a mental breakdown, Jamie Spears was appointed her guardian by a court in 2008.

Since then he has made decisions about her life and her finances. Most recently, the singer was able to record a partial success for herself: In the future, she will be represented by the celebrity lawyer, chosen by her, Mathew Rosengart.

On Monday (July 19), Rosengart announced that it would act “aggressively and quickly” against the guardianship of Jamie Spears, as the US side “Page Six” reported.

Accordingly, the lawyer and his law firm want to apply for the removal of Britney Spears’ father, “unless he resigns first”. There should be another hearing in the court next week.

