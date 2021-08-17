Ariana Grande is headlining the upcoming “Rift Tour” over the weekend

Epic Games is running in the battle royale shooter Fortnite ( 23.14 at buy) heavy celebrity treasures: The manufacturer has announced that Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande will be the leading actress on the upcoming “Rift Tour”. According to the press release, the “musical journey” should begin at midnight between Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th – directly in the game.

“Building on other celebrated Fortnite events, the Rift Tour will be an experience that combines popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game. Players can go side by side with friends on a journey to new magical realities where Fortnite and Ariana clash.



“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my in-game music to life has been so fun and a great honor,” said Ariana. “I can’t wait to get together with my fans and see all of your reactions to this unforgettable, magical journey into new realities.”

Further details on the schedule can be found on RiftTour.com or in the ‘Rift Tour’ tab in the game, which can also be used to view the show times and plan which ones want to be perceived and which current ‘Rift Tour’ orders are available .

The Rift Tour runs from August 7th to 9th, the seasons are as follows:

Show 1

Saturday, August 7th, midnight

Show 2

Saturday, August 7th, 8:00 p.m.

Show 3

Sunday, August 8th, 6:00 a.m.

Show 4

Sunday, August 8th, 4:00 p.m.

Show 5

Monday, August 9, 12:00 a.m.

For a smooth process, Epic Games recommends all fans to be in Fortnite 60 minutes before the show starts. The ‘Rift Tour’ mode is expected to be made available 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana takes the stage, the Rift Tour features a few Fortnite-themed shows to warm up – popular music tracks highlight moments based on elements from the game.

More information is available in the official blog post. ”

