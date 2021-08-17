Anna Kendrick secretly made an FBI comedy with Four Lions director

As Variety found out, we can look forward to a new film by Christopher Morris soon, which was on everyone’s lips in 2010 thanks to its vicious satire Four Lions. After being behind the camera on several episodes of Veep in recent years, he is now returning to the big screen with a new film. It doesn’t have an official title yet, but it was completely shot this year in the Dominican Republic and Florida. Anna Kendrick, known from Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air, plays the leading role.









To date, there are no concrete details of the action. As you can see in the snapshot from the set above, Anna Kendrick is wearing an FBI uniform with a bulletproof vest and a powerful weapon. Apart from that, the film is described as a comedy and scores with other actors such as stand-up comedian James Adomian and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks. Christopher Morris, who was again the screenwriter on his new film, also brought Kayvan Novak from Four Lions.

In addition, Denis O’Hare (True Blood), Pej Vahdat (Bones), Mousa Kraish (American Gods) and newcomer Marchánt Davis join the cast. The US-UK coproduction by See-Saw Film, Archer Gray Productions and Film4 is expected to hit theaters next year. You can admire Anna Kendrick with her a cappella crew from December 21, 2017 at the end of the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

