Angelina Jolie as a lifesaver: These are the streaming highlights of the week

Netflix, Amazon, Sky Ticket and Co .: This is the timetable for your streaming week.

Among them: Angelina Jolie fighting for the good and Julianne Moore as a widow on the verge of madness.

Streaming replenishment: These exciting films and series are new to the program on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV +, Disney +, TVNOW and Starzplay.

For many film and series fans, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Ticket and Co. have long been the better cinema. With top-class film highlights and exciting series, the streaming services regularly live up to their reputation. The overview reveals which productions are worth viewing in the home theater in the coming week.

“They Want Me Dead” (Sky Ticket)



Elite firefighter Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie) has retired to the Montana wilderness. © 2021 Warner Bros./Sky

The US-American last proved that Angelina Jolie is a real guarantee for acting masterpieces in 2019 in the second part of Disney’s dark fairy tale saga “Maleficent”.

Now the Oscar winner is back: In Taylor Sheridan’s action-packed thriller “They Want Me Dead” she plays Hannah Faber, an elite firefighter who has withdrawn into the wilderness of Montana after a tragic accident. But when she comes across an orphaned boy who is on the run from a killer duo (“Game of Thrones” star Aidan Gillen and “Max Max: Fury Road” actor Nicholas Hoult), Hannah’s heroism returns.

Angelina Jolie can convince in “They Want Me Dead” as a brave lifesaver all along the line. Sheridan’s neo-western is also packed full of suspense, spectacular explosions and, above all, a lot of heart. The film will be available from June 3rd on Sky Ticket.

“Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Ten-year-old Gus (Christian Convery) is extraordinary: like many other children, he was born as a hybrid baby after a catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions – Gus is half human, half stag. Since hybrid children are outlawed, he had to spend his childhood isolated from the outside world in the forest. When he meets the lonely hiker Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anonzie) one day, the two become friends and embark on a dangerous adventure.

“Sweet Tooth” is based on a popular DC comic series of the same name and paints an exciting, previously unfamiliar picture of a post-apocalyptic society. The heartwarming adaptation was produced by Robert Downey Jr., who created the fantasy story, an endearing fable about friendship, humanity and solidarity. The eight-part series can be seen on Netflix from June 4th.

Netflix relies on unusual heroes in June: The DC series “Sweet Tooth” focuses on hybrids of humans and animals – including little Gus. Half human, half stag, the boy experiences a breathtaking adventure in search of his origins. © ProSiebenSat.1

“Domina” (Sky Ticket)



Livia Drusilla (Kasia Smutniak) is one of the most powerful women in the Roman Empire. © Sky / Antonello & Montesi







For all those who have been waiting for battle-focused historical replenishment since “Game of Thrones”, Sky now has a highlight in its program: “Domina” offers a refreshingly feminine perspective on the power games that caused unrest in ancient Rome after the murder of Julius Caesar. Where women actually only exist to raise children and fulfill their marital duties, 15-year-old Livia (Nadia Parkes, Kasia Smutniak takes on the role in episode three) should also bow to social customs and take care of the offspring. But she doesn’t think so. Instead, the clever young woman fights her way to the top of the Roman Empire and soon triumphs as the mighty empress.

The fascinating drama series captivates with spectacular costumes, true-to-original backdrops and lots of lies and intrigues, which should also be good for one or the other surprise for the audience. “Domina” can be seen on Sky Ticket from June 3rd.

“Lisey’s Story” (Apple TV +)



After her husband dies, Lisey (Julianne Moore) begins to doubt her sanity. © Apple

When horror grandmaster Stephen King, Star Wars director JJ Abrams and Oscar winner Julianne Moore team up, there’s a lot to be said for top-class entertainment. “Lisey’s Story”, a series adaptation of King’s novel of the same name produced by Apple, proves this.

The story is about Lisey (Moore), the widow of the brilliant writer Scott (Clive Owen). Two years after Scott’s death, Lisey learns things about her late husband that make her doubt not only about him but also about her own memories. Gradually the line between reality and fantasy blurs and Lisey begins to question her own perception.

The excellent acting by Julianne Moore and Clive Owen as well as the cleverly placed twists and turns make the dark horror romance a gripping journey into the depths of the human soul. Warning: the scary miniseries is not for the faint of heart! “Lisey’s Story” starts June 4th on AppleTV +.

“Intelligence” (Sky Ticket)



Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer, right) and Joseph Harries (Nick Mohammed) are true horror colleagues. © 2020 Sky UK Limited

The summer is going to be funny: In the culture-clash comedy “Intelligence”, “Friends” star David Schwimmer plays the self-indulgent US agent Jerry Bernstein, who after being transferred to a British security agency with the dumb computer analyst Joseph Harries (Nick Mohammed ) must work together. While Joseph draws attention to himself primarily through his lack of expertise, Jerry drives his new colleagues crazy with his pedantic manner.

The entertaining workplace comedy “Intelligence” shows a David Schwimmer, who is in top form in his role as a thoroughly unsympathetic stubborn head. Series creator Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”) is also popular as a dumb IT expert. The six-part production starts on June 1st at Sky Ticket.

Teaser image: © 2021 Warner Bros./Sky