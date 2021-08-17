$ 10 Million Bounty From Investing.com







Investing.com – Today, Tuesday, things aren’t looking so rosy for cryptocurrencies. That loses 3.19%, falls by 3.64%, loses 3.81% and that gives up 4.40%. The biggest loser of the day is the one with 9.17%.

TikTok Sounds uses Audius blockchain technology

The audio streaming platform Audius announced that it has developed an interface to the popular TikTok app. This gives users the ability to export music to their TikTok account with just one click.

The feature developed under the name TikTok Sounds accesses the blockchain technology developed by Audius. The great advantage of this approach from Audius is that the authors of the individual songs are “rewarded” via the blockchain.

The Audius streaming platform is still quite small with 5 million active users, but this may soon change as a result of the cooperation with TikTok, as the level of awareness is likely to increase considerably.

In any case, the announcement was really well received in the crypto markets: According to Coinmarketcap data, the native crypto currency AUDIO shot up by more than 110% to 3.12 euros and currently has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion dollars.

Ethereum and Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 end software piracy

Microsoft is developing together with Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 and Carnegie Mellon University developed a blockchain-based solution against software piracy. After various attempts to curb illegal activity had failed in recent years, the ARGUS is now supposed to make life difficult for pirates.

The application running on the Ethereum Blockchain will be able to precisely verify whether the software used by the user was legally acquired or whether it is an illegal pirated copy. In the article you can find more information about this.









10 million dollars in Bitcoin & Co

The US government is repeatedly exposed to attacks from hackers. The last major event was the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The origin of these attacks can often be found in the darknet and this is exactly where the US State Department wants to start with a completely new strategy.

Anyone who has information about such activities can anonymously share them with the government on a secure page and receive remuneration in crypto currencies. This can amount to up to 10 million dollars, depending on the explosive nature of the issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated, however, that the processing of the data would take time: “We receive clues. The information is evaluated by us. We then pass the clues on to the responsible authorities. They then have to decide what to do with the information and what to do with it Ideally, start investigations, “it said.

From Marco Oehrl